Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is aiming for an Uber Cup victory as India prepares to host the 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi, building on the nation's growing reputation as a hub for major international badminton events.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said she wants another chance to play for India’s first Uber Cup title on home soil after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) secured the 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals for New Delhi. Sindhu helped India win its maiden Uber Cup medal, a bronze, the last time the capital hosted the championships in 2014, according to a release. “I was proud of the bronze we won in Delhi in 2014. If I get another chance to play the Uber Cup at home, I want us to go all the way. I know what it meant to stand on that podium with my teammates. To lift the trophy together in front of an Indian crowd would be one of the proudest moments of my career,” Sindhu said.

The hosting award follows BAI’s staging of the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati and the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi. Sindhu said the work led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sanjay Mishra had given Indian players and fans more opportunities to experience badminton’s biggest events at home. “At the World Championships in Delhi, players from other countries told me how much they enjoyed walking out to that crowd. I felt proud that my generation got to play at the World Championships at home. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sanjay Mishra and the team at BAI have put a lot of work into bringing these events to India. In 2028, an Olympic year, young shuttlers will get to see Team India take on the world’s best. I hope they leave the stands determined to earn their place on that court and play for India one day,” she added.

Indian shuttlers have won a record nine BWF World Tour titles at Super 300 level or above outside India in 2026. Over the next two years, BAI will look to build on those results and the support seen at the New Delhi World Championships. When the Finals return in 2028, fans will have their first chance in 14 years to cheer on India’s men and women in badminton’s world team championships on home soil. (ANI)