15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 204 off 53 balls in India A's victory over UAE A. A crucial conversation with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome pressure and technical flaws.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed the attention of the cricketing world with his blazing yet record-breaking knock in India A’s seven-wicket win over UAE A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B Clash at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Ground on Tuesday, November 24.

Chasing a 250-run target, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and 7 fours, at a sensational strike rate of 384.90, powering India A past the finish line in just 13.4 overs. Meaning, the 15-year-old scored 81% of India A’s total runs in the chase, with 196 runs coming off boundaries.

Vaibhav shattered several List A records, including the fastest to score 100, 150, and 200, the youngest to register a double century, the most sixes in a single innings, the most runs scored through boundaries by an Indian batter in an innings, and the highest strike rate in a List A innings of 150 or more.

Also Read: Rising Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Sensational Double Century

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks to Yuvraj Singh

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing and record-breaking double century has further put the 15-year-old prodigy in the global spotlight, particularly as it came on the back of two quiet outings earlier in the tournament against Nepal A and Pakistan A.

Following a 204-run knock, Sooryavanshi revealed that he spoke to four people before the match, including his father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, childhood coach Manish Ojha, and former India U-19 teammate Pratham Jachak. However, one of the most impactful conversations was a half-hour phone call with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

In a video posted on BCCI's social media handles, the 15-year-old revealed that the 2011 ODI World Cup hero advised him to spend at least 20 balls at the crease, assuring him his score would be different if he did. He also said that Yuvraj helped him identify and correct technical flaws in his batting.

"I spoke to Yuvraj Singh sir for almost half an hour; he explained a lot to me about batting. I was very worried, so I spoke to him openly: Sir, I am having these problems,” Vaibhav said.

“When I am going to bat on the wicket, he explained everything to me for half an hour. He told me that if I play 20 balls, the score will be different, and he told a lot of technical things and that helped me today," he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock, which left UAE bowlers clueless across the park, not only sealed a commanding seven-wicket victory for India A but also underscored the youngster's growing maturity and temperament on the big stage.

‘It’s Human Nature to Feel a Bit Nervous’

Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appeared to bat with complete freedom and fearlessness during his 53-ball onslaught, the 15-year-old admitted that he felt the weight of expectations after two low scores earlier in the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sooryavanshi said he initially feels nervous under pressure but settles down after facing a few deliveries. He added that he has regained his batting rhythm and hopes to maintain it in the knockout matches.

“You do feel a little pressure. It’s normal, it’s human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal.” Vaibhav said.

“It feels good. I’ve got my flow back in the game, so I’ll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi-final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way,” he added.

In three outings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 241 runs, including a double century, at an average of 80.33 and 245.92.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest List A Double Century in History