Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has lit up Doha with his blazing knock during India A’s commanding seven-wicket win over UAE A in the final Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Group Stage clash at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Ground on Tuesday, November 24.

In a 250-run chase, Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and 7 fours, at a sensational strike rate of 384.91 to help India A chase down the target in just 14.2 overs and qualify for the semifinal from Group A, with 35.4 overs to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at seven records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his blazing double-century knock in Doha.