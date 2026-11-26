New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic 204-run knock off 53 balls, calling the youngster's performance and record-breaking strike rate truly unbelievable.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has heaped praise on India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking 204-run knock off just 53 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing the 15-year-old as "unbelievable to watch" and saying that no other player is doing what he has achieved. Sooryavanshi produced a stunning display of power-hitting in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Tuesday, smashing 28 sixes and seven fours to score 204 runs off 53 balls. His innings helped India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Speaking to ANI, Sodhi said the teenager's extraordinary scoring rate and ability to hit sixes set him apart, even in an era when aggressive batting has become a defining feature of T20 cricket. "I think Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just unbelievable to watch, isn't he? I think 15 years old, 204 runs off 53 deliveries—we can't even comprehend how tough that is to do. I mean, the guy's striking at nearly 400 and hit 28 sixes. I don't think I've hit 28 sixes in my adult life! He's just amazing to watch," Sodhi told ANI.

The New Zealand spinner also dismissed suggestions that Sooryavanshi's batting was simply representative of the modern generation of cricketers, pointing out that the youngster was achieving something that even the best players in the world were not. "I think a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, that's the modern-day player, that's how they play, that's how they're bred to play,' but no one's doing what he's doing, you know?" he said.

Drawing a comparison with the strike rates of top T20 players, Sodhi highlighted the significant gap between Sooryavanshi's scoring rate and that of some of the leading names in the format. "Realistically, if you're a high-end T20 international player or T20 player and you're striking at 180, 175, you are in the top five players in the world. Now, his IPL strike rate's 228. So he's striking better than some of the best players in the world, and that's just amazing," he added.

Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole in the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton. Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

In 16 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate of over 193, with two centuries and fifties each. He has smacked 63 sixes in 16 innings. His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England. In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)