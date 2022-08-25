F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in appreciation

Daniel Ricciardo has been racing for McLaren since 2021. However, two seasons after, he will be quitting the constructor and terminating his contract a year early. Meanwhile, this is a "mutually agreed" decision between the two.

Australian racer Daniel Ricciardo has decided to quit his current constructer McLaren after the 2022 Formula 1 (F1) season. Having signed in 2021, he has decided to part ways after just a couple of seasons, as both parties have mutually decided to terminate his contract a year early. He raced alongside his McLaren teammate Lando Norris and even won a race during his opening season with the constructer at the Italian Grand Prix (GP), its maiden race win since 2012. While Maclaren says it will announce its new signing in due course, Ricciardo is also expected to take a call on his future at the same time but is keen on continuing in F1.

Talking to F1, Ricciardo said, "It's been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons. But, following several months of discussions with Zak (Brown, McLaren CEO) & Andreas (Seidl, Team Principal), we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season."

"I'll be announcing my future plans in due course. But, regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza last season. I've enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren, both trackside and back in Woking, and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I've never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next," added Ricciardo.

Also, Norris came out in support of Ricciardo and wrote in a message on Twitter, "From that moment in Monza to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever's next, I wish you all the best. Let's have a mega next few months."