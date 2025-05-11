India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag lashed out at Pakistan as the nation violated the understanding reached with India on the stoppage of firing and military action.

Shikhar Dhawan took to his official social media handle, X and wrote, “Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya. #Pakistan #Ceasefire.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also reacted to Pakistan's violation and said, “Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai.”

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said that India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.