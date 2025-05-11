In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.

"Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.

<br>The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, “Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels. Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage. Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays. Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation. Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.”</p><p>"We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content," the advisory added.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Earlier, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.</p><p>The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.</p><p>The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.</p>