Tension at Real Madrid has escalated as Vinícius Jr reportedly refused to renew his contract while coach Xabi Alonso remains in charge. Following a third winless match, Alonso's future now hinges on the upcoming Champions League game.

Real Madrid's tension surrounding coach Xabi Alonso deepened following a third consecutive winless game against Elche, with reports highlighting a pressing ultimatum from star player Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian winger, one of several key figures reportedly at odds with Alonso, is said to have communicated to club president Florentino Pérez his unwillingness to renew his contract while Alonso remains in charge, citing strained relations and perceived unfair treatment.

Despite hopes that the trip to Elche would quell speculation and stabilize the dressing room atmosphere, the club hierarchy expressed disappointment, viewing the performance as a collective failure marked by a worrying lack of fight. The rift between players and Alonso has been evident since the El Clasico clash, with concerns mounting over the manager's ability to motivate the squad amid adversity.

Managerial change?

Additionally, insiders reveal that some Real Madrid players are openly favoring a managerial change, describing the situation as increasingly unsustainable. The boardroom mirrors this sentiment, with discussions hinting that a new coach might be the only viable solution if immediate improvements are not seen.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid travels to Greece to face Olympiakos in the Champions League, a match now critical not only for three points but for Alonso’s chance to regain stature and calm the unrest. Failure to secure a win could escalate the club's crisis, placing Alonso's tenure in serious jeopardy.