Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the sightings and urged citizens to stay calm.

Despite India and Pakistan agreeing to an immediate ceasefire on Saturday after four days of high-stakes cross-border tensions, fresh signs of unrest have kept border states on edge. The agreement, which covers land, air, and sea hostilities, came as a surprise diplomatic breakthrough — first announced by former US President Donald Trump via social media and later confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump posted on Truth Social.

But the calm was short-lived.

Within hours of the announcement, drone activity, explosions, and renewed security alerts disrupted the fragile peace, calling for a widespread blackout measures and a renewed state of vigilance across multiple Indian states.

Here are seven key developments that followed the ceasefire:

1. Blackouts reimposed in Punjab: Authorities reinstated blackout protocols in Punjab's border districts as a preventive step following reports of drone activity. These measures had been lifted earlier in the day but were swiftly brought back amid fresh threats.

2. Multiple districts affected in Punjab: The blackout was enforced in districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar — all considered high-risk zones due to their proximity to the international border.

3. Gujarat also goes dark: Similar measures were implemented in parts of Gujarat. Areas such as Kutch, Jamnagar, Santalpur Taluka, Patan, and Banaskantha were placed under power cuts after drones were reportedly sighted in the region.

4. Gujarat minister urges calm amid drone alerts: Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the sightings and urged citizens to stay calm. "Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic," he wrote on X.

5. Blackouts return in Rajasthan: Rajasthan also reimposed blackouts in sensitive districts like Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. These restrictions had been lifted earlier but were brought back in light of renewed concerns over aerial threats.

6. Soldier injured in J-K's Nagrota: In Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, an Indian Army soldier sustained injuries after confronting a suspect spotted near the military station's perimeter. The incident took place on Saturday evening, calling for a swift military response, according to the Army's White Knight Corps.

7. Pakistan blames India for violations despite truce: Even as Islamabad's foreign ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, it accused India of violating the terms in certain sectors. "Our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," the statement added, according to AFP.