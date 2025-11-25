Ace Indian driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif will carry India's hopes at the World Rally Championship's debut in Saudi Arabia. The first all-Indian pair will compete in the WRC3 class in their second WRC outing.

Ace Indian driver Naveen Puligilla and his co-driver Musa Sherif are set to carry India's rallying spirit onto the world stage as the World Rally Championship (WRC) makes its historic debut in Saudi Arabia. The duo will compete in WRC3 class, in the final round of the championship here from November 25 to 29, as per a release from WRC Saudi Rally.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a landmark moment for Indian motorsport, Naveen and Musa, who became the first fully Indian driver-co-driver pair to debut together in the WRC earlier in March at the Kenya round, prepare for their second outing in the WRC3 category.

The All-Indian Pair

Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla, one of India's promising rally talents, has been delivering remarkable performances in recent months. He secured a podium finish at the Tanzania Rally, which also marked co-driver Musa's 100th international outing. Naveen recently clinched victory in the 3T category at the Robusta Rally, a round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) in Kodagu.

Musa Sherif, from Kasargod, brings unmatched experience to the cockpit. With 343 rallies and 101 international events, the reigning Indian National Co-Driver Champion enters his 17th rally of the 2025 season, including 14 international appearances in a chequered career of 33 years. His depth of knowledge and calm command of pace notes will be pivotal in guiding Naveen through the challenging Saudi Arabian terrain.

Rally and Competition Details

The duo will compete in a Ford Fiesta Rally3, prepared by Africa Eco Sports of Nairobi, Kenya. With 41 entries in the fray, the competition will be intense, but Naveen and Musa are determined to leave their mark on the global stage.

The WRC Saudi Rally 2025 will feature 17 special stages, covering 319 km of competitive distance and 1,221 km in total.

A Milestone for Indian Motorsport

As the only Indian team on the grid, Naveen and Musa will proudly represent the tricolour. Naveen, a regular in the INRC over the past two years, made his international debut at the Asia Pacific Rally Championship in New Zealand in 2024.

Known for his precise and committed driving style, he forms a strong partnership with Musa, a 10-time National co-driver champion. Earlier, Indian rally legends such as Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar competed in the World Rally Championship, but with international co-drivers. Naveen and Musa, thus enter the record books as the first all-Indian rally pair to take on the WRC together.

'A Proud Moment'

"It is a proud moment for us and for Indian rallying. Making the WRC debut as a fully Indian driver-co-driver team is a dream we have fulfilled and now we are determined to give our best and show that India deserves a strong place on the world rally map," said Naveen Puligilla, as quoted from a release by WRC Saudi Rally.

"It will be a new and tough terrain and we are looking to improve our learning curve," concluded Musa Sherif. (ANI)