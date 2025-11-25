The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) launched jerseys for its 32 teams, with Brand Ambassador Suresh Raina backing the move. The league aims to professionalize the sport, featuring nationwide inclusion with teams from Andaman & Nicobar.

The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL), under the leadership of the Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF), hosted its Official Jersey Launch and Team Owners Introduction Ceremony, marking a major step forward in bringing professional recognition to softball cricket across India. The event celebrated the arrival of 32 teams representing states, cities, and regions nationwide, including first-time participation from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, signalling true national inclusion on one platform, according to a release from ISCF.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The afternoon brought together franchise owners, players, dignitaries, and public personalities to unveil the official jerseys of all 32 teams and introduce the owners who will lead their squads this season. The ceremony also featured the announcement of the players list, creating excitement around the talent set to take the field.

A National Movement for Softball Cricket

The presence of Shri Suresh Raina, Brand Ambassador of ISCL, added to the momentum as he expressed support for taking softball cricket to a wider audience and nurturing raw talent from every corner of the country.

Speaking at the event, Gangadhar Raju, Founder of ISCF, said, "This league represents the aspirations of thousands of young players who have waited for a platform that recognises their passion and skill. ISCL is not just a tournament, it is the beginning of a national movement to give softball cricket the structure, visibility, and respect it deserves. Our aim is to ensure that talent from rural areas, cities, and remote regions finds a pathway to grow, compete, and shine at the national level," as quoted from a release by ISCF.

Welcoming the teams, Suresh Raina, Brand Ambassador of ISCL, shared, "Softball cricket has immense potential, and platforms like ISCL give players real opportunities to rise. It is inspiring to see such a strong nationwide participation. This league will motivate young athletes to take the sport seriously and dream bigger."

Key Figures and Supporters

The ceremony was attended by key ISCF leadership, including Anil Kumar BH, Former IAS & Governor, ISCF, and Bijender Goel, Founder of the Pythian Games. Franchise owners, partners, and special guests from the entertainment industry, Rachana Inder, Lavanya, Musku Swapna, MP Sai Satya, Preethi P, and Vidyasree R, added energy and support to the celebration.

Expanding Opportunities for Grassroots Talent

ISCL reflects ISCF's ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing grassroots talent, following the success of KSPL Seasons 1 and 2. With 32 teams now entering the league, ISCL is positioned to become the country's most expansive platform for softball cricket, opening professional pathways for hundreds of emerging players. (ANI)