Image Credit : Getty

Currently positioned as a babyface, Priest is not the ideal opponent for John Cena in the retirement-themed tournament. WWE typically avoids booking two babyfaces against each other, and Priest already has an established reputation with a past run as World Heavyweight Champion. Sending Cena into retirement would do little for Priest’s career, whereas that opportunity is better suited for a rising star from NXT or someone still climbing the ranks. His elimination allows WWE to spotlight fresh talent while keeping Priest’s trajectory aimed at the world title picture.