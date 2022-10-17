Will Real Madrid's Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? When, what time and where to watch award ceremony in India

The stage is set in Paris for the 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony and all eyes will be on Real Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema to see if the Frenchman takes home the coveted trophy. Here's all you need to about when, what time and where to watch the event in India.

Real Madrid had the best year they could have dreamed of in the previous season, winning both the Champions League and La Liga. Benzema was at the centre of that, driving them through both competitions.

In just 46 games, the French attacker concluded the previous season with 44 goals and 15 assists, demonstrating his exceptional finishing and creative ability. Although Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois made significant contributions, it is clear who shone the brightest. The 34-year-old captain scored an insane 15 goals in just 12 Champions League games, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Other big names in the 30-man nominee list are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Mohammed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski. Interestingly, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi does not feature in the list of nominees for the first time since 2005.

Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois is the most popular choice to win the Yashin Trophy, while Barcelona starlet Gavi is the favourite to win the Kopa Trophy. Alexia Putellas, the current holder of the Ballon d'Or Feminin, is the favourite to win the women's award again.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony be held?

The event will be held in the early hours of Tuesday, late in the night according to Indian time.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be held at 7:30 pm BST. It will be at 12:00 am on Tuesday, 18 October, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony LIVE in India?

Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network's Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels.

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be available for streaming on the Sony Liv App.

