'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate, stages protest (WATCH)

Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba,' claims he was assaulted during a live news debate in Noida. The incident involved saffron-clad individuals and led to a brief protest before police intervention.

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate at Noida studio dmn
New Delhi: Abhay Singh, who recently became famous as 'IIT Baba', has sparked controversy after alleging that he was assaulted during a live news debate at a private channel's studio in Noida. According to Singh, a group of saffron-clad individuals stormed into the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and physically assaulted him with sticks.

Following the incident, Singh staged a protest outside the police outpost in Sector 126 but later withdrew it after police intervened and assured him of taking action.

Singh, an aerospace engineer-turned-sadhu, has been in the public eye since the Maha Kumbh. His transformation from an IIT-Mumbai graduate to a monastic life has been a topic of fascination for many. However, his bold statements and predictions often land him in controversy. One of them was his prediction about India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

He faced widespread trolling and memes on social media after his prophecy about India's defeat in a cricket match against Pakistan went wrong. “Iss bar India nahi jeetegi. Virat Kohli aur sabko bol do ki jeet ke dikha dein. Maine bola nahi jeetegi India toh nahi jeetegi (India will not win this time. Tell Virat Kohli and Co. to try their best, but they won’t. If I say they won’t win, they won’t),” Abhay Singh said in a podcast.

Despite his confident declaration that India wouldn't win, the team emerged victorious.

