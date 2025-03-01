Champions Trophy 2025: Australia faces setback as Matthew Short injured ahead of semi-final clash

Australia faces a setback ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals as opener Matthew Short suffers a calf injury, with Jake Fraser-McGurk likely to replace him.

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia faces setback as Matthew Short injured ahead of semi-final clash snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Ahead of the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia suffered a major setback as opener Matthew Short got injured on Friday, as per the ICC.

Short injured his calf while fielding and appeared hampered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of Australia's batting order before rain saw the match with Afghanistan in Lahore abandoned.

The no result was enough for Australia to clinch a spot in next week's semi-finals at the Champions Trophy, with their opponent in the knockout stages to be determined after the final two group matches at the event.

Australia know they will face either India or New Zealand in their final-four contest and will have to travel to Dubai for the semi-final showdown should they be drawn against Rohit Sharma's side.

They may have to find a new opener for the match, with skipper Steve Smith revealing Short will be unlikely to be fit in time for the semi-final.

"I think he'll be struggling. I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well and I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover," Smith said of Short's injury status as quoted by the ICC.

Inexperienced top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk seems the most likely replacement for Short should Australia need to alter their side for the semi-finals, while Smith may consider moving himself to the top of the order to partner Travis Head so the side could introduce an extra bowling option.

All-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie are also in Australia's 15-player squad at the Champions Trophy, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is another potential player that could earn a place int he side for the semi-finals.

"We've got a few guys there to come in to fill a job and we are looking forward to that," Smith added.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Shashank Singh credits Punjab Kings for ranking 9th on Google's most-searched athlete list in 2024 snt

IPL 2025: Shashank Singh credits Punjab Kings for ranking 9th on Google's most-searched athlete list in 2024

IML 2025: Tharanga propels SL Masters to thrilling win over Australia Masters; WATCH team sing in celebration snt

IML 2025: Tharanga propels SL Masters to thrilling win over Australia Masters; WATCH team sing in celebration

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa to face England in crucial clash for semi-final spot

SA vs ENG, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Proteas book semi-final spot? Recent form, key players and more

AUS vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinal after no result against Australia? HRD

AUS vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinal after no result against Australia?

NBA: Top 5 Emotional Moments in League History

NBA: Top 5 Emotional Moments in League’s History

Recent Stories

Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more snt

Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Tiger Shroff's Mumbai bungalow; Check here NTI

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Tiger Shroff's Mumbai bungalow; Check here

Good Bad Ugly Teaser: Know some secrets about Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran's film RBA

'Good Bad Ugly' Teaser: Know some secrets about Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran's film

Top US diplomat demands apology from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump for "wasting time" dmn

Top US diplomat demands apology from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump for "wasting time"

March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states AJR

March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon