AUS vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinal after no result against Australia?

Afghanistan’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal has been almost dashed after their final group stage final against Australia was washed due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28.

Australia were 109/1 in 12.5 overs when rain arrived and the umpire asked the players to return to pavilion as the groundsmen rushed to cover the pitch. Australia were chasing a 274-run target set by Afghanistan before the downpour began. Travis Head raced to 17th ODI fifty in 34 balls and remained unbeaten on 59 off 40 balls, while Mathew Short and Steve Smith scored 20 and 19*, respectively.

After half an hour, the rain stopped and the umpire inspected the ground to assess the conditions for a possible restart. The umpires walked out to check the outfield while groundsmen worked hard to remove the water off the surface. After umpires had another inspection as it was decided the possibility of resumption was no longer feasible as the outfield was too damp.

The umpires had a word with Australia and Afghanistan captains and shook hands with them before calling off the match, resulting in both teams getting a point each. This was the third match of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 which ended in no result, with two involving Australia. Australia are on top of the points table with four points, while Afghanistan are at third spot with three points.

With their consecutive match ended in no result due to rain, Australia officially qualified for the semi-final, while Afghanistan’s chances of making it to the final 4 become slim after the washout. Afghanistan’s qualification hopes for the semifinal increased after they not only stunned England but also knocked out Jos Buttler’s side from the marquee event.

In the match against Australia, Afghanistan were looking determined to qualify for the semifinal. After opting to bat first, Afghanistan put up 273 all out in 50 overs. Sediqullah Atal led the team’s batting with a brilliant innings of 85 off 95 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with an innings of 67 off 63 balls to take Afghanistan past the 250-run mark. Afghanistan were looking to defend their target, but the rain played the spoilsport, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging by thread.

Can Afghanistan still qualify for the semifinal?

Since Afghanistan won only one match and lost another, the question remains whether the side still has the possibility of qualifying for the semifinal. After defeating England in their second last group stage match, Afghanistan became favourites alongside Australia and South Africa to make it to the semifinal from Group B.

However, after the rain played spoilsport in their match against Australia, Afghanistan are currently on the brink of group stage exit. At this stage, only a miracle can keep Afghanistan’s semifinal qualification hopes alive. Afghanistan’s chances of staying alive in the Champions Trophy 2025 will depend on the results of the final Group B match between England and South Africa.

Afghanistan's qualification scenario is that England will have to beat South Africa by a margin of over 200 runs for them to have a better net run rate than Proteas. If England bat second, then they have to chase down the target in 11.1 overs. In both cases, first innings total should be more than 300 for these scenarios to be possible.

Given the improbability of such a result and South Africa looking to seal their spot for the semifinal, Afghanistan are virtually eliminated from the tournament unless an extraordinary turn of events in the final Group B match between England and South Africa.

