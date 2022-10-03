Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response

    Frenchman Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022, thanks to the immensely impressive form the attacker has been in at Real Madrid for the past year.

    Real Madrid had the best year they could have dreamed of in the previous season, winning both the Champions League and La Liga. Karim Benzema was at the centre of that, driving them through both competitions. 

    In just 46 games, the French attacker concluded the previous season with 44 goals and 15 assists, demonstrating his exceptional finishing and creative ability. Although Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois made significant contributions, it is clear who shone the brightest.

    Real Madrid President Florentino Perez appeared remarkably optimistic when he said at the General Assembly that Benzema's performance would result in the 34-year-old striker winning more honours.

    "Benzema has already received the prize of the best player of the year from UEFA and in the coming days, he will be awarded with the Ballon d'Or. Nobody doubts it," Perez said.

    The fact that Benzema's performance last season was possibly his finest at age 34 is perhaps the most impressive aspect of it. The French forward has never been more alert, and with Los Blancos playing to his strengths, Benzema has improved in ways that few, if any, anticipated.

    Meanwhile, Perez also looked back on Real Madrid's glorious campaign just gone by, maintaining that more success could lie ahead. 

    "In sporting terms, last season we experienced memorable matches, which reflected Madrid's DNA, that fight until the end. We beat PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. I would also like to congratulate Liverpool for their great performance," the Real Madrid president said.

    "I would also like to thank our players, legends and some of them who have already won five Champions League titles. We have a squad to keep dreaming about all the challenges that lie ahead. Real Madrid does not allow complacency or relaxation. After winning the European Super Cup, we have won all the matches we have played, being the only club in the top five leagues to have achieved this. This is the way forward," Perez concluded.

