MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM

Rajinikanth called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday to wish him a happy birthday.

ANI |Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday with a personal phone call as part of the celebrations honouring the state leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in the celebrations, offering his best wishes to CM Stalin through a post on the social media platform X.
The Prime Minister wrote, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."


On his special day, CM Stalin began his birthday by paying floral tributes to CN Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister, at the Anna Memorial located at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin also distributed chocolates to school children at the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial as part of the day's festivities.
In addition to these tributes, Stalin received greetings from political leaders, including the alliance parties and the DMK.

Earlier, on February 28, actor Kamal Haasan, founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, met the Chief Minister and lauded his stance against the controversial three-language policy. Haasan emphasized Stalin's leadership in protecting the Tamil language and culture amidst growing pressures.

Taking to X, Haasan wrote, "At a time when the people of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language, and Tamil culture are facing various pressures, Mr. Stalin, like his predecessors, has emerged as a bulwark to protect Tamil Nadu. I congratulate him with joy. Long live the people!"

 


During his birthday address, CM Stalin also reiterated his strong opposition to the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, specifically the "three-language formula."
Stalin expressed concerns over the Centre's push for Hindi and criticized the imposition of additional languages in the education system.

He remarked that such policies were unnecessary in the age of advanced technological solutions like Artificial Intelligence.
In his post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition."

He claimed that the BJP leaders are advocating by arguing its 'crucial' need for day-to-day life in North India when, in fact, they can be solved with AI.

BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, "You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India. In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly." Stalin wrote on X.

 

 

