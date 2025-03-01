'Bike bandit' stole two-wheelers in 60 seconds - over 100 times across 3 states, arrested

Prasad Babu, a mechanic from Andhra Pradesh, stole over 100 bikes in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, and AP, using a screwdriver and a stone to break locks in under a minute. Police finally arrested him, recovering 112 vehicles.

With just a screwdriver, a stone, and a small blade, Prasad Babu became a master at stealing two-wheelers in under a minute, managing to swipe over 100 bikes before police finally brought his joyride to a halt.

A 30-year-old mechanic-turned-auto driver from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, Babu had been lifting bikes across Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh for nearly three years. His expertise in breaking handle locks helped him evade arrest—until now.

Police have recovered 112 stolen two-wheelers, including Royal Enfield motorcycles and scooters. "Of the recovered vehicles, 12 were handed over to Tamil Nadu police, while 100 belonged to owners from Bengaluru, Kolar, and Andhra Pradesh," an officer said.

Babu followed a precise routine: he would take a night bus to Bengaluru, scout dimly lit residential areas with wide roads, and wait until dusk to strike. Using his mechanic skills, he would wedge a screwdriver into the handle lock joint, strike it with a stone, and snap the lock. A few quick wire adjustments, and the bike was his.

By nightfall, he would ride the stolen bike back to Chittoor and sell it at rock-bottom prices—Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for gearless scooters, Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for motorbikes, and over Rs 30,000 for Bullets and brand-new models. Buyers, well aware of the lack of documents, had no qualms about the origins of their purchases.

This was Babu’s first arrest in his three-year run, but police have ensured it will be his last—at least for now.

