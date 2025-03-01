Lifestyle

Why can't women be arrested after sunset?

Indian Law

Indian law protects the safety and rights of its citizens.

Special Provisions for Women

Under this, there are special provisions regarding the arrest of women.

Women cannot be arrested after sunset

Under Section of CrPC, a woman cannot be arrested without before sunrise.

Rule Made for the Safety of Women

This rule has been made with the aim of protecting the safety and rights of women.

