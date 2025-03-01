Lifestyle
Indian law protects the safety and rights of its citizens.
Under this, there are special provisions regarding the arrest of women.
Under Section of CrPC, a woman cannot be arrested without before sunrise.
This rule has been made with the aim of protecting the safety and rights of women.
