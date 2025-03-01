Sai Pallavi's massive FEE for Ramayan shocks fans—Surpasses Nayanthara, Rashmika and Anushka's paycheck

Sai Pallavi, fresh off the success of 'Amaran' and 'Thandel,' is making her Bollywood debut with the 'Ramayan' movie. Her remuneration is causing quite a stir.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty, and Trisha are among the highest-paid actresses. But now, Sai Pallavi is giving them a big shock.

article_image2

nayanthara

Currently, Nayanthara is at the top in terms of remuneration. It is reported that she is taking ten crores per film.

article_image3

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is now shining as India's number one heroine. She reportedly received up to ten crores for the movie 'Pushpa 2.'

article_image4

anushka shetty

Anushka Shetty is also on this list. She is now doing lady-oriented films. It is known that Anushka is taking Rs. 7 to 10 crores.

article_image5

trisha

Trisha is now busy in the South. She has become the best option for senior heroes. She is taking around Rs. 10 crores per movie.

article_image6

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is giving an unexpected shock to all of them. She suddenly doubled and tripled her remuneration for Ramayan. She is reportedly charging somewhere around 6 crores.

