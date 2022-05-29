Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Who needs Mbappe!': Real Madrid fans troll PSG star after 14th Champions League crown

    Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris to win the Champions League title, days after PSG star Kylian Mbappe turned down an opportunity to join them.

    football Who needs Mbappe Real Madrid fans troll PSG star after 14th Champions League crown snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published May 29, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    It was a Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid become the undisputed King of European football. Los Blancos clinched the coveted title for a record-extending 14th time — double the number of any other team on the continent — after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

    Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior was the match-winner, who scored from close range in the 59th minute. At the same time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

    The win also saw Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti clinch his fourth European Cup title, the most ever for a manager in the competition's history, and completed the Champions League-La Liga double for a club with winning titles ingrained in it its culture.

    Also read: Champions League Final: 'I am the record man' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid's triumph

    And this time, there was no need for the stirring comeback that Los Blancos had to dish out in getting past Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), defending champion Chelsea and Premier League champion Manchester City in the knockout stage.

    After this epic victory, Real Madrid fans took to social media to troll PSG star Kylian Mbappe for opting to stay at the Ligue 1 champion's side instead of opting for a move to Santigo Bernabeu this summer.

    The sensational Frenchman was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid but extended his contract worth 650,000 pounds a week for the next three years.

    "Who needs Mbappe," said most Real Madrid fans on Twitter, with several supporters even posting memes to mock the 23-year-old striker. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Also read: Champions League Final: Jurgen Klopp asserts Liverpool will be back next year after Real Madrid defeat

    Mbappe's new deal at PSG runs until 2025, and he hasn't ruled out the possibility of joining Real Madrid thereafter. As reported by BBC Sport, Mbappe said, "You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at PSG."

    Pressed on whether his dream of featuring for Real Madrid was over, Mbappe added, "Never over."

    Since joining PSG, initially on loan, in 2017, Mbappe has scored 171 goals in 217 appearances. The French superstar has won the Ligue 1 title four times and the Coupe de France on three occasions but is yet to win the Champions League trophy with the Parisian club.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title, vs Liverpool-ayh

    Champions League Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior's lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title

    NBA National Basketball Association: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Boston incredible comeback against Miami-ayh

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Miami's incredible comeback

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?

    Recent Stories

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video - gps

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Watch: Good news for Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans; check out her party video RBA

    Watch: Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans must see this; check out her party video

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89 updates Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Ten top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon