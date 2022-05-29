'Who needs Mbappe!': Real Madrid fans troll PSG star after 14th Champions League crown

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris to win the Champions League title, days after PSG star Kylian Mbappe turned down an opportunity to join them.

It was a Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid become the undisputed King of European football. Los Blancos clinched the coveted title for a record-extending 14th time — double the number of any other team on the continent — after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior was the match-winner, who scored from close range in the 59th minute. At the same time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The win also saw Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti clinch his fourth European Cup title, the most ever for a manager in the competition's history, and completed the Champions League-La Liga double for a club with winning titles ingrained in it its culture.

And this time, there was no need for the stirring comeback that Los Blancos had to dish out in getting past Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), defending champion Chelsea and Premier League champion Manchester City in the knockout stage.

After this epic victory, Real Madrid fans took to social media to troll PSG star Kylian Mbappe for opting to stay at the Ligue 1 champion's side instead of opting for a move to Santigo Bernabeu this summer.

The sensational Frenchman was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid but extended his contract worth 650,000 pounds a week for the next three years.

"Who needs Mbappe," said most Real Madrid fans on Twitter, with several supporters even posting memes to mock the 23-year-old striker. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Mbappe's new deal at PSG runs until 2025, and he hasn't ruled out the possibility of joining Real Madrid thereafter. As reported by BBC Sport, Mbappe said, "You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at PSG."

Pressed on whether his dream of featuring for Real Madrid was over, Mbappe added, "Never over."

Since joining PSG, initially on loan, in 2017, Mbappe has scored 171 goals in 217 appearances. The French superstar has won the Ligue 1 title four times and the Coupe de France on three occasions but is yet to win the Champions League trophy with the Parisian club.