Check out top 5 things to know about Apple's latest gadget

1. Thinnest Apple product

The latest iPad Pro is being touted as the 'thinnest Apple product ever', with the 11-inch model measuring just 5.33mm thick, while the 13-inch variant is 5.1mm thick.

2. First-ever M4 chip:

New processor runs on 3-nanometre technology. It comes with new display engine that is touted to deliver better colour and brightness on new OLED Ultra Retina XDR display.

3. OLED display

The new iPad Pro features an OLED Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology, which combines light from two OLED panels to provide full-screen brightness.

4. New accessories

Apple has introduced a new iteration of iPad Pro accessories, including the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro.  The Magic Keyboard can be magnetically attached to the iPad Pro.

5. Focus on AI capabilities

Apple claims that the neural engine on the M4 chipset is even more powerful than on any AI PC today, enabling the iPad to perform AI-enabled tasks faster.

