Champions League Final: 'I am the record man' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid's triumph

Real Madrid is the UEFA Champions League champion for the 14th time. It was also manager Carlo Ancelotti's fourth UCL title, making him the most successful in the tournament.

Image Credit: Instagram

It has been a champion's ride for Spanish champion Real Madrid. After defeating English giants Liverpool in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, it has also become the European champion. Played at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, Vinicius Junior's sole strike turned out to be the winner, thanks to the assist from Federico Valverde. As a result, Los Blancos extended its record of winning the UCL to 14. In contrast, head coach Carlo Ancelotti won his fourth as a manager, making him the most successful boss in the competition. Following the triumph, he labelled himself as the 'record man'.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I am the record man! I had the luck to come here last year and to have a fantastic season. I found, as usual, a fantastic club and an excellent squad, with a lot of quality and a strong mental character. I think this season was top. I cannot believe it. We had a fantastic season, and we did well. It was a difficult game," Ancelotti told BT Sports after the conquest.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We suffered a lot, more at the start, better second half. In the end, with all the games that we played, we deserved to win this competition. We passed through a tough game every game, and the supporters helped us a lot in the last game and tonight. We are thrilled. Honestly, what can I say? I cannot say more," added Ancelotti.

Image credit: Twitter