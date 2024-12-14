Was Ruben Amorim set to succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City? Man United boss breaks his silence ahead of derby

Ruben Amorim denies any links to Manchester City before becoming Manchester United’s head coach, as he prepares for his first Manchester derby with a nearly full-strength squad.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has categorically denied any prior discussions about succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before taking the reins as Manchester United’s head coach. Amorim, who was strongly linked to City amid speculation surrounding Guardiola’s future, dismissed suggestions that he had considered a move to the Etihad.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rumours had intensified after it was announced that Hugo Viana, Amorim’s close ally from Sporting Lisbon, would replace Txiki Begiristain as City’s sporting director next summer. Speaking ahead of his first Manchester derby on Sunday, Amorim made it clear that United was his sole focus.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Never,” he said when asked about the City links. “Never heard from them, and this was my only option. When Manchester United talked to me, I had no doubts. I already had something in my mind that this (United job) could be a possibility. With Manchester City or Viana? Nothing about that.”

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United turned to Amorim in October after parting ways with Erik ten Hag, with Guardiola subsequently agreeing to extend his contract at City. Amorim now faces a baptism of fire as he prepares for the showdown at the Etihad, aiming to make a strong statement in his early days as United’s manager.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amorim has been handed a near full-strength squad for the highly anticipated clash, with only Luke Shaw unavailable as the England defender continues to recover from a muscle injury. The manager confirmed that veteran defender Jonny Evans is back in training and available for selection.

“Everyone should be back. Evans is back in training,” Amorim said.

United’s recent form has shown signs of promise under their new manager, but Sunday’s clash against the reigning Premier League champions will be a true test of Amorim’s tactical acumen.