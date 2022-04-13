Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What a manager': Fabregas lauds Chelsea boss Tuchel despite Champions League exit

    Chelsea's reign as European champions came to an agonising end despite beating Real Madrid on a night of high drama at the Bernabeu Stadium.

    football 'What a manager': Fabregas lauds Chelsea boss Tuchel despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    European and World Champions Chelsea may have been booted out of the Champions League this season, but the Blues' spirited performance has won the hearts of football enthusiasts worldwide. 

    Thomas Tuchel's men put on a courageous display at Bernabeu Stadium, turning the table on their 3-1 first-leg deficit to inch ahead 4-3 on aggregate. However, Real Madrid winger Rodrygo's equaliser took the clash into extra time before an in-form Karim Benzema slammed another header to sink Chelsea.

    Chelsea was outstanding throughout the game, but the decisive goal in the 96th minute by the first-leg hat-trick scorer Benzema sent Real Madrid through the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate.

    Also read: Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

    In the end, Chelsea, who played superbly, fell just short of producing one of the greatest comebacks in the competition. Following this shocking exit from Europe's elite football competition, former players, fans and football pundits took to Twitter to heap praises on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

    One such player was former Chelsea legend Cesc Fabrega who said, "Whatever happens. @ChelseaFC are blessed with Thomas Tuchel. What a manager."

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was furious over a decision made by VAR to rule out a second-half goal for Chelsea when Marcos Alonso was adjudged to have handled it before smashing the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

    Referee Szymon Marciniak ruled the goal out without checking the VAR monitor, with Tuchel claiming that officials do not have the "courage" to give decisions against Real Madrid.

    But it was the official's joyful moment with Carlos Ancelotti that enraged the German the most at full-time.

    Tuchel, however, was full of praise for his Chelsea side after the match and admitted this defeat is easier to take given the performances put in by his players.

    "These are the kind of defeats we can digest and swallow. We left nothing to regret out there. We played what we wanted to play, with the quality and the character this team has. We deserved to go through, we were simply unlucky, and it wasn't to be," the German stated.

    "The most important thing is how we play and the input from the players. The full credit is for the players. You need to score and win and do it over the 90 mins. We were unlucky not to go through," Tuchel concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League snt

    Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

    football 'We'll be back stronger': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a game!': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai end its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    tennis 'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit snt

    'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit

    Recent Stories

    Is Deepika Padukone jealous? Actress trolled for leaving city ahead of ex-boyfriend Ranbir, Alia's wedding RBA

    Is Deepika Padukone jealous? Actress trolled for leaving city ahead of ex-boyfriend Ranbir, Alia's wedding

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video drb

    The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video; desh jal raha hai, says user

    Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians Zelenskyy s offer to Russia gcw

    'Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians': Zelenskyy's offer to Russia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife after RCB success-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife

    football Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League snt

    Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon