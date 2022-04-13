Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

    Unai Emery's men advanced into the semi-finals thanks to an 88th minute strike by  Samuel Chukwueze, which cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's goal for the Germans and gave Villarreal a 2-1 aggregate victory.
     

    football Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Munich, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Villarreal heroes partied hard on Tuesday night after they sent shockwaves across Europe by knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League. There were jubilant scenes in the dressing room of the Allianz Arena after Unai Emery's men advanced into the semifinals owing to an 88th-minute goal by Samuel Chukwueze, which cancelled out legendary Robert Lewandowski's striker for the Bundesliga giants, giving Villarreal a 2-1 aggregate win.

    Also read: Will Lewandowski move to Barcelona? Bayern Munich CEO Kahn gives strongest response

    Footage of the players partying and screaming 'Villarreal', jumping on treatment tables, climbing up on the ledges, and banging on the benches while singing was shared on the club's social media pages.

    "We feel a lot of happiness. Ever since the draw paired us with Bayern, we have been telling ourselves that we could do it," Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno said.

    "The belief and the way this team competes has helped us to achieve it. In the first leg, we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all the comments served as motivation for us. They made the mistake today of not killing us off, and we took advantage of that," Moreno added.

    Meanwhile, former Arsenal boss Emery reflected upon reaching the last four of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2006.

    "Let's enjoy the semifinals. Knowing we are here, not because of how nice we are, or to let others say we are a nice and small town, but because we've worked for it," he was quoted as saying by Marca.

    "When we have conceded, it has been a critical moment because when Bayern score, they score two or three. Humility is to know how to recognise the good and bad moments. In the good ones, be stable, and in the bad ones, recognise you have not done something right," he added.

    Villarreal will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Liverpool and Benfica. Jurgen Klopp's side holds a 3-1 lead from the first leg and is strong favourites to progress with the second leg at Anfield.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'We'll be back stronger': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a game!': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai end its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    tennis 'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit snt

    'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    Recent Stories

    SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik's plea against ED arrest-dnm

    SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik’s plea against ED arrest

    Hate crime: Two Sikh men assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills, one suspect arrested

    Hate crime: Two Sikh men assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills, one suspect arrested

    Its a genocide: Joe Biden slams Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war, 10 updates

    'It's a genocide': Joe Biden slams Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war, 10 updates

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions and more (Exclusive) RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions and more (Exclusive)

    FIR registered against Eshwarappa, his aides in Santosh suicide case; offers to resign, summoned by CM-dnm

    FIR registered against Eshwarappa, his aides in Santosh suicide case; offers to resign, summoned by CM

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon