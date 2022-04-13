Villarreal heroes party hard after knocking Bayern Munich out of Champions League

Unai Emery's men advanced into the semi-finals thanks to an 88th minute strike by Samuel Chukwueze, which cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's goal for the Germans and gave Villarreal a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Villarreal heroes partied hard on Tuesday night after they sent shockwaves across Europe by knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League. There were jubilant scenes in the dressing room of the Allianz Arena after Unai Emery's men advanced into the semifinals owing to an 88th-minute goal by Samuel Chukwueze, which cancelled out legendary Robert Lewandowski's striker for the Bundesliga giants, giving Villarreal a 2-1 aggregate win.

Footage of the players partying and screaming 'Villarreal', jumping on treatment tables, climbing up on the ledges, and banging on the benches while singing was shared on the club's social media pages.

"We feel a lot of happiness. Ever since the draw paired us with Bayern, we have been telling ourselves that we could do it," Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno said.

"The belief and the way this team competes has helped us to achieve it. In the first leg, we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all the comments served as motivation for us. They made the mistake today of not killing us off, and we took advantage of that," Moreno added.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal boss Emery reflected upon reaching the last four of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2006.

"Let's enjoy the semifinals. Knowing we are here, not because of how nice we are, or to let others say we are a nice and small town, but because we've worked for it," he was quoted as saying by Marca.

"When we have conceded, it has been a critical moment because when Bayern score, they score two or three. Humility is to know how to recognise the good and bad moments. In the good ones, be stable, and in the bad ones, recognise you have not done something right," he added.

Villarreal will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Liverpool and Benfica. Jurgen Klopp's side holds a 3-1 lead from the first leg and is strong favourites to progress with the second leg at Anfield.