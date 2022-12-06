Van Dijk insists Netherlands wary of more than just Messi ahead of Argentina clash at World Cup 2022

Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the Netherlands have more than just Lionel Messi to worry about when it comes to facing Argentina on Friday at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals.

Virgil van Dijk has stressed that the Netherlands should be concerned about more than just legendary forward Lionel Messi when they play Argentina on Friday at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals in Lusail Stadium.

Also read: Messi opens up about Argentina's chances of winning Qatar World Cup 2022; reveals 3 other top contenders

In the last 16 rounds, the Netherlands beat USA 3-1, while Argentina knocked Australia out with a 2-1 victory. Going into the high-octane clash, the Dutch skipper stated that the team must be wary of the entire Argentina team, which is loaded with stars.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Van Dijk said: "I think we have shown against all kinds of countries what we are capable of under this coach."

Three years after facing him in the match between Liverpool and Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals, the 31-year-old faces Messi again.

"He is one of the best players of all time. It is an honour to play against him. But it is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. And they have many more players who are world-class," the Liverpool defender added.

Also read: Messi, Alvarez magic enthralls fans as Argentina see off Australia to set up Dutch QF clash at World Cup 2022

When the two teams last faced off, it was in the knockout round in 1998, and Dennis Bergkamp's incredible goal gave the Dutch a 2-1 victory. In the 2006 group stage, the most recent match between the two competing teams concluded in a scoreless draw.