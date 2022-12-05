Messi opens up about Argentina's chances of winning Qatar World Cup 2022; reveals 3 other top contenders

Ahead of Argentina's quarter-final clash against the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi has spoken about his nation's chances of bagging the coveted trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has also revealed three other teams that can win the showpiece tournament.

Argentina's journey to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has been an interesting ride. The South American giants suffered a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening clash of the tournament but registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Mexico and Poland to top their group. In the round of 16, Lionel Messi and Co. secured a 2-1 victory over Australia to set up a clash against the Netherlands. Ahead of the high-octane game, the Argentinian legend has spoken about La Albiceleste's chances in the showpiece event and named three other teams that stand a chance to win the coveted trophy.

"Argentina is a powerhouse in football. It always has been. We knew coming here that we were one of the favourites. We just had to prove it in Qatar. And we are doing it step by step. Muy hermoso (very beautiful), even if we have spent a lot of energy and have little time to recover. The descanso – the rest, will be fundamental," Messi told La Repubblica in a recent interview.

"Obviously, we watch all the games, too, as much as we can between training sessions. Let's try to enjoy the World Cup like everyone else. Brazil is a very strong team: the defeat against Cameroon must not deceive. They are a great favourite," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

"Then I see France, and I really like Spain. Regardless of how they progressed to the round of 16, they play very well. They have clear ideas. They know how to handle the ball, keep it and know how to keep an eye on the position of the opponents most of the time," Messi concluded.

