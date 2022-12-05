Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi opens up about Argentina's chances of winning Qatar World Cup 2022; reveals 3 other top contenders

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    Ahead of Argentina's quarter-final clash against the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi has spoken about his nation's chances of bagging the coveted trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has also revealed three other teams that can win the showpiece tournament.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentina's journey to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has been an interesting ride. The South American giants suffered a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening clash of the tournament but registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Mexico and Poland to top their group. In the round of 16, Lionel Messi and Co. secured a 2-1 victory over Australia to set up a clash against the Netherlands. Ahead of the high-octane game, the Argentinian legend has spoken about La Albiceleste's chances in the showpiece event and named three other teams that stand a chance to win the coveted trophy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Argentina is a powerhouse in football. It always has been. We knew coming here that we were one of the favourites. We just had to prove it in Qatar. And we are doing it step by step. Muy hermoso (very beautiful), even if we have spent a lot of energy and have little time to recover. The descanso – the rest, will be fundamental," Messi told La Repubblica in a recent interview.

    Also read: Messi, Alvarez magic enthralls fans as Argentina see off Australia to set up Dutch QF clash at World Cup 2022

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Obviously, we watch all the games, too, as much as we can between training sessions. Let's try to enjoy the World Cup like everyone else. Brazil is a very strong team: the defeat against Cameroon must not deceive. They are a great favourite," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Then I see France, and I really like Spain. Regardless of how they progressed to the round of 16, they play very well. They have clear ideas. They know how to handle the ball, keep it and know how to keep an eye on the position of the opponents most of the time," Messi concluded.

    Also read: 'Only objective for me is to win the World Cup' - Mbappe on if he is eyeing Golden Ball

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni spoke about the little rest players are receiving during the competition and how it might impact their performances. "Physically, it's very difficult to sustain playing so many games in a few days, but when you think about the support, it makes you want to join them and celebrate."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football AFC Asian Cup 2027: AIFF pulls out from host bidding race; here is why-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup 2027: AIFF pulls out from host bidding race; here's why

    Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitrios Diamantakos' sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara- 5 south actresses who are fighting severe health issues RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara- 5 south actresses who are fighting severe health issues

    pro-wrestling WWE: Why Becky Lynch's depressing post-credits scene was cut from Marvel Eternals?-ayh

    WWE: Why Becky Lynch's 'depressing' post-credits scene was cut from Marvel's Eternals?

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress slams EC for PM Modi's 'roadshow' AJR

    'EC is willingly under pressure': Congress slams poll body for PM Modi's 'roadshow'

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here sur

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan due - adt

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan dues

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon