Cape Verde World Cup star Vozinha received a grand welcome after joining Colo-Colo, with a skydiver dramatically delivering his No. 29 jersey before 30,000 fans. Despite multiple offers, the veteran goalkeeper said the Chilean club was always his priority.

Cape Verde goalkeeper and FIFA World Cup 2026 breakout star Vozinha received a spectacular welcome from Chilean giants Colo-Colo during his unveiling at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago on Thursday, August 8.

Vozinha has been officially announced as a new Colo-Colo goalkeeper following an impressive campaign on the international stage, capturing the attention of football fans across the world with his heroics for Cape Verde at the World Cup 2026, where he emerged as one of the tournament's standout goalkeepers.

His World Cup performances led to him receiving several offers from Brazilian, American, and European clubs before he ultimately chose to sign with the Chilean powerhouse for the upcoming season. He reportedly signed an initial six-month contract with an option to extend for another year.

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Vozinha Receives His Colo-Colo Jersey in Style

Vozinha’s arrival in Chile has been more than just a celebration; it was marked by a jaw-dropping spectacle that left both the fans in attendance and viewers online completely spellbound. The Cape Verdean goalkeeper entered the stadium to a massive reception from fans, who had long anticipated his arrival.

The 40-year-old greeted the roaring crowd and posed for a picture in front of the trophies won by the Chilean club. However, what caught the attention of the fans and spectators was the dramatic entry of the skydiver out of nowhere in order to present Vozinha with his brand new number 29 jersey in front of a 30,000-strong crowd.

In a video that went viral on social media, renowned Chilean skydiver Sebastian 'Ardilla' Alvarez made a dramatic parachute landing on the pitch carrying Vozinha's Colo-Colo jersey before presenting it to the Cape Verde goalkeeper in front of a roaring crowd at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago.

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As soon as the Chilean club announced the news of Vozinha’s signing a week before his unveiling at the stadium, Colo-Colo fans flooded social media with excitement, eagerly awaiting his arrival and anticipating how the club would officially present their high-profile international signing.

Cape Verde’s goalkeeper’s heroics at the FIFA World Cup made him an overnight sensation, earning him nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed goalkeeper on the platform.

‘Colo-Colo Was Always The Priority’

Ahead of his unveiling at the stadium, Vozinha opened up on his signing with Colo-Colo, revealing that joining the Chilean giants had always been his priority despite attracting interest from several clubs following his remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The veteran goalkeeper added that he always believed he belonged at a big club and never hesitated once Colo-Colo approached him.

"The decision was very clear. Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren't exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' player. So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt," Vozinha said.

“From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority," he added.

Vozinha is expected to make his debut for Colo-Colo in their opening match of the Liga de Primera against Union La Calera at Nicolas Chahuan Nazar Municipal Stadium in La Calera on Sunday, August 9.

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