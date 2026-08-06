Delhi Minister Ashish Sood congratulated young athletes for their national and international achievements, praising their dedication. He also attended a send-off for the Special Olympics Bharat football team, wishing them success at the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Sood Hails Young Achievers

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday congratulated young athletes Ankush, Nikhil Lochab, Anuj, Akshara, Kunal, Sanjana and Ronak Dahiya for their achievements at national and international championships, saying their dedication and hard work represent the future of Indian sports.

In a post on X, Sood said he was pleased to meet athletes who have brought pride to the country through their performances. "It is always a pleasure to meet young athletes who have made India proud with their remarkable performances at the National, Asian, and World Championships," Sood wrote.

Highlighting their commitment towards their respective sports, the Delhi Minister said, "The years of hard work, discipline, and determination they have dedicated to their sport are truly commendable. From winning national titles to standing on international podiums, they represent the bright future of Indian sports."

Sood congratulated the athletes for their accomplishments and wished them success in their future endeavours. "I congratulate Ankush, Nikhil Lochab, Anuj, Akshara, Kunal, Sanjana, and Ronak Dahiya on their inspiring accomplishments and wish them continued success in the years ahead. May they continue striving for excellence and bring even greater glory to our nation," he added.

It is always a pleasure to meet young athletes who have made India proud with their remarkable performances at the National, Asian, and World Championships. The years of hard work, discipline, and determination they have dedicated to their sport are truly commendable. From… pic.twitter.com/xgpeIYcmBU — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) August 6, 2026

Support for Special Olympics Team

Last month, India's Special Olympics Bharat football team received a warm send-off at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi as the reigning champions departed for the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, aiming to complete a historic hat-trick of titles in the Special Olympics Trophy category.

The tournament, regarded as the world's largest youth football competition, will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, from July 12 to 18, with nearly 1,700 teams from across the globe taking part.

Addressing the send-off ceremony, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood praised the team's achievements and wished them success in their quest for a third consecutive title. "Today, under the aegis of Special Olympics Bharat, a team of children with intellectual challenges is heading to Sweden to compete in the prestigious Gothia Cup, an event established in 1975. They are aiming for a hat-trick of victories, seeking to win the title for the third time. I also commend the creation of such a vibrant team and the development of a strong sports ecosystem in the country," Sood said. (ANI)