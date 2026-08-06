Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has left Liverpool after a nine-year spell and signed for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a free transfer. The 34-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the club.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has signed for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool. Salah has agreed to a two-year contract with Trabzonspor following his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season.

End of an Era at Anfield

The move comes after both the player and the Premier League club mutually agreed to end his contract a year ahead of schedule, according to Sky Sports. The decision brought an end to Salah's nine-year spell at Anfield, despite him having signed a contract extension in April 2025. His final season at Liverpool was marked by limited playing time and a public disagreement with then-head coach Arne Slot.

Widely regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest players, Salah won seven major trophies during his time at the club. He leaves as Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, according to Sky Sports

Previous Interest and Turkish Move

The 34-year-old had also attracted significant interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent years and had been widely tipped for a move to the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool had previously turned down a reported £150 million bid from Al Ittihad for the Egyptian forward in 2023. It was less than three years ago that Liverpool rejected a 150 million Euros offer from Saudi club Al Ittihad for Salah.

However, he is now set for a spell in the Turkish Superlig. Trabzonspor will enter the Europa League playoffs after finishing third last season, according to Sky Sports.

Salah's International Role

In Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 run, Salah played a crucial role in taking them to the round of 16, where they lost 3-2 to defending champions Argentina, scoring a goal and delivering two assists. (ANI)