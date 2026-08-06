IOA President PT Usha praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at an IIMUN event. Bhagwat defended student protesters, stating their grievances are genuine and they should not be branded 'anti-national', emphasizing the need for dialogue.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) event, describing it as inspirational. She said Bhagwat's interaction was impressive and appreciated the thoughtful responses he gave during the session. "His talk was inspirational, and it was an amazing one. He gave very good answers," Usha told ANI.

Bhagwat Defends Student Protesters

Bhagwat said that the grievances of the student protesters are genuine and pushed back against any efforts to brand young protesters as 'anti-national', stating that the country's youth deserve dialogue, as they are the next generation. Addressing an event in Mumbai, Mohan Bhagwat said, "I'm saying, if Gen Z is protesting, they're not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation. With this sense of belonging, along with dialogue, I said a sense of belonging is needed. A relationship is needed. That is our relationship. Its recognition is needed."

Bhagwat validated the grievances relayed by the protestors. "Whatever has happened, the grievance is genuine. There is a lot that needs to be done in Indian education; since it's not happening, it's being talked about." He framed the protest itself as a legitimate democratic tool when other channels fail. "Protest is also a form of dialogue. We are sitting here and talking; if things are understood this way, it's fine. Otherwise, there will be a debate between us. If you are in some difficulty, or I am in some difficulty, and it is in your hands or my hands to resolve it, and it's not happening, then I will shout," he said.

Generational Shift in Engagement

Bhagwat contrasted today's youth with his own generation, saying the shift toward questioning authority is a different way of engaging with the world. "When we were at the age of Gen Z, the nature of our generation was such that we would accept what the elders said. We wouldn't question. Now Gen Z and Gen Alpha ask questions; they want logical answers," he said. (ANI)