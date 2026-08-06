The race for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup final is heating up, with Spain's Santiago Bernabéu and a massive new stadium in Morocco being the top contenders.

Zurich:FIFA has strongly denied explosive claims that its president, Gianni Infantino, promised the 2030 World Cup final to Morocco just to save his own job. The world football's governing body had to issue a clarification after a top British newspaper, 'The Times', published a report making these serious allegations.

The whole controversy is linked to Infantino's alleged attempt to secure political support from African nations for the upcoming presidential election. He is reportedly trying to win over loyal members after facing huge backlash within FIFA for a plan to privatise the World Cup's commercial rights. The report claims that as a bargaining chip, Infantino offered the final to Morocco, to be held at the massive 1,15,000-seater Hassan II Stadium currently being built in Casablanca.

However, a FIFA spokesperson shot down the report, calling it 'completely wrong'. "The claim that the FIFA President promised the final to any country is false and misleading," the spokesperson said. They added that an official decision on the final's venue will be made by FIFA at the right time.

Meanwhile, FIFA has officially apologised in a letter to its Council and member nations for the mess-up over its 'FIFA Forward Enterprises' plan, which aimed to sell commercial rights to private investors.

After facing massive opposition, FIFA confirmed the plan has been completely scrapped. While senior officials like Secretary General Mattias Grafström have backed Infantino, there is still strong pressure from European football bodies for him to resign. For now, the main race for the 2030 final is between Spain's Santiago Bernabéu and Morocco's new stadium.