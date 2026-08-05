Following Santos FC's 1-0 aggregate victory over Remo in the Brazilian Cup, star striker Neymar Jr. was involved in a heated post-match confrontation. After allegedly taunting the opposition, Neymar was confronted by Remo officials in the tunnel, leading to the club's president publicly calling him a "bum" and a "clown."

Santos FC star striker Neymar Jr and Remo officials were involved in a post-match confrontation after Santos secured their qualification for the Brazilian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, August 4.

At the State Stadium Journalist Edgar Augusto Proenca, Santos FC secured an aggregate 1-0 win over Remo in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash, after the first leg had ended in a scoreless draw, setting up a tense finish that ultimately boiled over at the final whistle. Rony netted a decisive goal in the 74th minute, ensuring Santos advanced to the next round.

However, the contest was marred by heated altercations after the final whistle as Neymar allegedly made provocative gestures toward the home crowd and opposition bench, triggering an explosive response from the Remo hierarchy.

Also Read: It's Over! Neymar Says Goodbye to Brazil, Announces Retirement from International Football

Neymar and Remo Officials’ Heated Exchange Goes Viral

Following Santos FC’s thrilling victory over Remo in the round of 16 clash, Neymar was heading towards the team’s dressing room when the opposition club’s officials confronted him in the tunnel area, setting off a chaotic scene that quickly caught the attention of the media and fans online.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Brazilian star, who recently retired from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026, was seen engaging in a heated verbal exchange with the club president and staff before security personnel and teammates intervened to separate the two parties and escort the forward safely to the locker room.

The 34-year-old was heard shouting, ‘eliminated’ at Remo players and staff while pointing towards the Santos badge before being escorted towards his team’s dressing room. The fiery confrontation between Neymar and Remo overshadowed the celebratory mood of Santos' quarter-final qualification.

Scroll to load tweet…

Remo players and club staff were furious over Neymar’s provocative gestures right after the final whistle, claiming that the veteran forward deliberately sought to rub salt into their wounds after a hard-fought knockout tie in the home leg.

The Brazilian football star’s actions drew swift criticism from the top brass, with Remo's president launching a blistering attack on the veteran forward during post-match remarks.

Remo President Calls Neymar a ‘Bum’ After Drama

Following Neymar Jr’s verbal altercation with the Rema officials and staff after Santos FC’s round of 16 victory, the club president, Antonio Carlos Teixeira, has launched a scathing attack on the Brazilian star for his post-match antics.

Speaking to the reporters, Teixeira called Neymar a ‘bum’ and accused him of putting on a ‘clown show’ to deliberately provoke the team, staff, and fans after the final whistle. He even expressed guilty of idolising players of that caliber, adding that Santos, as a historic club, doesn’t need such unnecessary controversy overshadowing the game.

“It was a great campaign, but now the feeling of being harmed. Santos doesn't need this,” the Remo president said.

“And this Bum, Neymar, who is idolized by a group of children, pulled his clown show and still came to taunt us. We're guilty of idolizing a bunch of bums like that guy,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Neymar and Santos FC have not yet issued an official statement responding to the explosive comments from the Remo president, Antonio Carlos Teixeira, though footage of the tunnel confrontation continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

Also Read: Luis Suarez hails Ronaldo as 'best nine of all time', meets Kane