Football legend Lionel Messi was recently spotted on a casual outing at a US sporting goods store without bodyguards, a moment that quickly went viral. Fans on social media praised his humility and low-key lifestyle. The incident highlighted the normalcy he enjoys in the US after returning to Inter Miami following the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine football legend Lionel Messi might have achieved unrivaled status on the pitch, but off it, he continues to surprise fans with his remarkably grounded and low-key lifestyle. The 39-year-old was recently spotted stepping out of a local sporting goods store in casual clothes without bodyguards.

Messi is in South Florida, having returned to training with Inter-Miami FC following his post-tournament break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Argentina suffered heartbreak at the World Cup, as La Albiceleste lost to Spain in the final, ending their hopes of defending the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

The recently concluded edition of the prestigious football tournament was believed to be Lionel Messi’s last appearance on the global stage, making the heartbreaking final defeat to Spain an emotional farewell for the legendary captain and his millions of fans worldwide.

Also Read: Lionel Messi donates 80,000 euros for Madrid wildfire relief funds

Messi’s Casual Outing in the US Goes Viral

Lionel Messi returned to action in the Leagues Cup, where he netted a brace in Inter-Miami FC’s 4-2 win over Atletico de San Luis, proving that his incredible form remains completely undiminished even after a physically demanding summer. Before resuming his season with Inter-Miami, Messi took some much-needed time to unwind with his family.

However, Lionel Messi’s simplicity and low-key lifestyle became the ultimate talking point on social media. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Argentina football star was seen casually walking out of the sporting goods store with his kids and got into his Cadillac SUV without any security detail.

He even waved and greeted the person who captured the video, showcasing his trademark warmth and cementing the fact that stardom has never changed his gentle character.

Scroll to load tweet…

Lionel Messi’s humility and grounded nature have captivated millions of fans across the world, proving once again why he is adored just as much for the person he is off the pitch as he is for the magic he creates on it.

Since countries like the USA allow public figures a rare sense of normalcy, moments like these highlight how easily the legendary forward has embraced his quiet life away from the intense media spotlight of European football.

Fans Praise Messi's Humility After Viral Family Outing

The viral video of Lionel Messi walking out of a sporting goods store with his children without any visible security detail quickly won over social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising his humility and low-key lifestyle.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts lauded Messi's simplicity, with many saying his humility and ability to enjoy ordinary family moments despite being one of the greatest footballers of all time make him even more admirable.

However, some pointed out that such a low-key outing would have been nearly impossible in Europe or South America, arguing that the United States offers Messi a rare level of privacy and normalcy despite his global superstar status.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Lionel Messi will return to action for Inter-Miami’s second group stage of the Leagues Cup against C.F. Monterrey at Nu Stadium in Miami on Sunday, August 9.

Also Read: Argentina Captain Lionel Messi Honours Squad Members With Personalised Gifts After FIFA WC 2026