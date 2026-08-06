Ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a nostalgic Instagram post recalling former captain Rohit Sharma's viral stump-mic advice. The post, which referenced a humorous on-field moment, quickly went viral, with fans praising the camaraderie between the two players.

Team India star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal brought back memories of his hilarious on-field interaction with former captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

After arriving in Sri Lanka, the Shubman Gill-led India squad had their first practice session in Colombo under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff, excluding Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip, who parted ways with the Indian team after their contracts were not extended.

India made their first stop at Colombo for a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, giving the batters crucial red-ball practice ahead of the high-stakes Test series opener in Galle.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Recalls Rohit Sharma’s Viral Advice

As Team India prepares for the practice match followed by the opening match of the Test series against Sri Lanka, the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback to one of former captain Rohit Sharma's most unforgettable mic-captured moments on the cricket field.

Sharing a few pictures from the catching practice session in Colombo, Yashasvi could not hesitate to recall a famous moment when Rohit Sharma famously yelled ‘Neeche baith ke rah’ to keep him in check on the field, sharing a warm and humorous bond shared between the senior batter and the young opener.

“Because once a legend said, 'jab tak khelega nahi, tab tak uthneka nahi,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Jaiswal’s humorous caption was a reference to Rohit Sharma’s viral stump-mic advice during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2024, when then-India captain hilariously instructed the youngster fielding at silly point, “Arre Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke reh. Jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi,” after noticing him getting up before the batter had played the ball.

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Since Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious and one-liner comments, which get caught on the stump mic, often providing instant entertainment for fans worldwide, Jaiswal's nostalgic post quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Jaiswal's Throwback Post Sparks Nostalgic Fan Reactions

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hilarious caption referring to Rohit Sharma’s famous stump-mic advice struck a chord with cricket fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), who fondly remembered the iconic moment and praised the duo's camaraderie.

Taking to their X handles, fans loved Jaiswal's nostalgic tribute to Rohit Sharma, praising their camaraderie and recalling the former captain's iconic stump-mic moment. Many called it a perfect ‘Guru-hishya" bond, while others lauded the former India captain’s trademark sense of humour and hilarious one-liner.

While some fans described Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma's ‘perfect disciple’, others called it a "pure fan moment" and praised the heartwarming bond between the two. A few also joked that only the ‘VVIP members of the Garden Boys Club’ could truly relate to the iconic stump-mic exchange.

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Meanwhile, the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka is crucial for Team India, as they need to win both matches to improve their standings on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table and keep their hopes alive for the final ahead of the next red-ball assignments against New Zealand and Australia.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hails 'legend' T Dilip as fielding coach's tenure ends