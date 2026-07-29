Vietnamese students brought football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to life in a hilarious school performance. The viral act recreated Messi's 2022 World Cup win and Ronaldo's intense tunnel exit, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

A hilarious yet entertaining act of creativity took over a Vietnamese classroom as students brought football’s biggest icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to life. The reenactment reportedly took place in a school auditorium in the presence of teachers and fellow students.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Vietnamese students were seen recreating Argentina’s iconic 2022 World Cup celebration, with one of them reenacting Lionel Messi’s famous trophy walk towards his teammates. One student in a Portugal kit delivered a spot-on impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's intense tunnel exit.

The act left the students and teachers in splits, as the clever blend of comedy and sports fandom turned the routine school event into an unforgettable viral sensation.

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Vietnamese Students' Football Tribute Goes Viral?

The viral reenactment of Lionel Messi and Argentina’s 2022 World Cup glory and Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous tunnel exit took place in 2025 when the students staged the performance for a school cultural event, instantly captivating audiences worldwide after footage was shared online.

In a viral clip, a group of students on the stage appeared to have donned the Argentina jersey and the mask of Lionel Messi, while another carried a replica of the World Cup trophy and recreated the iconic walk with the black bisht draped over his shoulders before lifting the silverware with his classmates, while the real moment was shown behind the big screen.

However, what grabbed immediate attention was the hilarious transition to the student wearing the Portugal jersey, who channeled Cristiano Ronaldo's unmistakable identity and dramatic posture right as he stepped out from the tunnel.

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The iconic recreation of football history captured by the students has left the audience, including classmates and students, and teachers alike, thoroughly mesmerized and thoroughly entertained by the sheer dedication behind the performance.

Though the viral performance took place in 2025, three years after Lionel Messi’s Argentina won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the clip continues to resonate online as a testament to the enduring legacy of football's greatest modern rivalry.

How Did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Perform at World Cups?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often regarded as the greatest football players to have ever graced the sport, and their rivalry on the biggest international stage remains a defining narrative of their careers. While both have numerous domestic and continental titles, the World Cup was the ultimate prize that eluded them for much of their journey.

Messi and Ronaldo began their World Cup career in 2006, marking the start of a legendary era that would span nearly two decades across multiple global tournaments. However, their paths on football's grandest stage took vastly different trajectories,

Lionel Messi clinched his maiden World Cup triumph in Qatar 2022, after having missed the opportunity to win the coveted trophy in 2014, while Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t won yet but has managed to secure the title, despite his historic achievement of scoring in six different editions of the tournament.

In the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi and Argentina reached their second consecutive final, but lost to Spain, while the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were defeated by the eventual champions, Spain, in the quarter-finals, bringing another chapter of their historic international careers to a dramatic close. Both apparently finished their World Cup careers after the 2026 edition.

In terms of goals, Lionel Messi netted 21 across his historic World Cup career, while Cristiano Ronaldo finished his tournament run with 11 goals, underlining their extraordinary longevity and influence on football's biggest stage.

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