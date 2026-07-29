Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football. The 34-year-old star called it quits on his 16-year-long national career after his club Santos won 4-2 against Venezuela's Universidad Central in a Copa Sudamericana match.

Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer, Neymar, has officially announced his retirement from international football. This brings his career with the national team, which spanned over 16 years, to an end. The 34-year-old star shared his decision after his club Santos' 4-2 victory over Venezuelan club Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana.

This announcement finally puts a stop to all the speculation about his international future, which started after Brazil was knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil's journey ended in the 'Round of 16' after a loss to Norway, which turned out to be Neymar's last match for the five-time world champions.

The veteran forward said he is leaving the national team with no regrets. He insisted that he always gave his absolute best whenever he represented his country.

According to a report by Goal.com after the match, Neymar said, "My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy. I gave blood and life for the country and always fought for the yellow jersey—but now I don't want to continue this anymore."

This announcement marks the end of one of the most colourful international careers in Brazilian football. Neymar finishes his career as Brazil's all-time top scorer, having represented his country in multiple FIFA World Cups, Copa América tournaments, and the Olympics.

His focus will now be completely on his club career with Santos. He also took the opportunity to address recent allegations that he had been criticising and intimidating his teammates in the dressing room after a league match.

The former Brazil captain dismissed those claims, saying his comments after the match were only meant to demand a better performance from the team. Neymar stated, "The matter is sad and annoying, but it's not my fault.

This news reaches a lot of people." He added, "After the match, I spoke up, demanded a better performance, and said that we can't show such carelessness. A draw like that cannot be accepted. As captain, I have that right. Lucas Verissimo and Gabigol also spoke to the players."

Despite all the off-field drama, Neymar played a crucial role in Santos' 4-2 win against Universidad Central. This victory helped the Brazilian club advance to the 'Round of 16' of the Copa Sudamericana, where they will face the Ecuadorian club Macará.