India's Ashmita Chaliha stormed into her maiden BWF World Tour final at the Korea Masters 2026, defeating compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in a three-game thriller. The World No. 50 will now face China's Han Qianxi for the title.

India's Ashmita Chaliha entered the women's singles final of the Korea Masters 2026 after defeating compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in an all-Indian semi-final at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium on Saturday, according to Olympics.com.

Chaliha Triumphs in Three-Game Thriller

World No. 50 Chaliha defeated World No. 49 Ramraj 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 in a 48-minute contest to book her place in the final of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

Chaliha started strongly in the opening game, taking an 11-6 lead at the interval before comfortably closing out the game. Ramraj responded in the second game, building an 11-6 advantage and holding off Chaliha's comeback to level the match and force a decider. Chaliha regained control in the third game, racing to an 11-3 lead after a six-point winning streak. She maintained her advantage after the interval to seal victory and secure a place in the final, according to Olympics.com.

Maiden BWF Final Awaits

The Korea Masters final will be Chaliha's first appearance in a BWF World Tour final. She had earlier reached the semi-finals of the Macau Open in June. Chaliha will face fourth seed and 2026 German Open champion Han Qianxi of China in the title clash.

She also defeated Japanese top seed Hina Akechi on her way to the final.

Indian Success on BWF Tour

A victory in Korea would make Chaliha the fourth Indian women's singles player to win a BWF title this year, after Tanvi Sharma at the Taipei Open, PV Sindhu at the Japan Open and Devika Sihag at the Thailand Masters.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the other Indian players to have won a BWF title this year, having claimed the men's doubles crown at the Singapore Badminton Open in May.

(ANI)