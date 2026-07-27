Argentina captain Lionel Messi honoured his teammates after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain. He gifted each squad member a personalised mate set, with Marcos Senesi’s partner revealing the gesture online.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi showed his appreciation towards his teammates with a unique gesture of gratitude after the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi-led Argentina failed to defend their World Cup triumph following an extra-time 0-1 defeat to Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Despite being unbeaten before the title clash, La Albiceleste fell short of retaining their crown, as Spain’s Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute goal shattered their hopes of becoming the third team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend the World Cup title, leaving the squad heartbroken after a grueling campaign.

However, Lionel Messi ensured his squad was honored for their deep run in the tournament, as Argentina came closer to glory by presenting unique gifts, apparently as a token of appreciation for their efforts throughout the World Cup campaign.

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Marcos Senesi's Partner Reveals Gifts by Messi

Lionel Messi is someone who would never boast or show off his generosity, with the heartwarming gesture only coming to light after Marcos Senesi's partner, Kelci-Rose Bowers, shared a glimpse of the special items on social media.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, which later went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kelci-Rose Bowers, who is also a professional footballer, revealed the personalised gifts Messi gave to the Argentina squad members, including Marcos Senesi. She showed a customised caramel bag featuring Senesi’s name, which contained a special mate set gifted by Messi to all the players.

The bag also contained a customised gold Stanley cup, a traditional mate gourd, a bombilla (a metal straw used for drinking mate), and mate herbs. Sharing her reaction to the gesture, Bowers called it a ‘pretty cool gift’ and expressed her excitement at receiving the thoughtful present.

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Lionel Messi’s heartwarming gesture highlights his exceptional leadership and humility, proving once again why he is revered both as a captain and a teammate on and off the pitch. The defeat didn’t stop the football legend from acknowledging the efforts of his teammates, as he ensured they felt valued after their impressive World Cup campaign.

Fans Call Messi’s Gesture a Reflection of Great Leadership

Lionel Messi’s silent gesture towards his Argentina teammates, even after defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising his value, leadership, and ability to value his teammates beyond the game.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Messi’s thoughtful gesture, calling it a reflection of his leadership qualities and the bond he shares with his teammates, while others highlighted how the Argentina captain continued to care for his squad as a ‘family’ after the World Cup final heartbreak.

Some fans described Messi as a ‘captain on and off the field,’ while others praised the Argentine legend for making his teammates feel valued even after falling short in the title clash.

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Meanwhile, Lionel Messi finished the World Cup 2026 with eight goals and four assists, spending 853 minutes on the pitch across 8 matches, leading La Albiceleste with distinction throughout their impressive run to the final.

Also Read: Study reveals Lionel Messi's surprising ancestral connection to Brazil