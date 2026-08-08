Sahith Theegala shot a remarkable 8-under 62 at the Wyndham Championship, placing him one shot behind leader Beau Hossler. Theegala's round was marked by a flurry of nine birdies, eight of which came on the front nine, securing his playoff spot.

Sahith Theegala had a very strange round of 8-under 62 at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Theegala was just one shot behind Beau Hossler, who carded 9-under 61 and led the field on a low-scoring day.

Theegala had nine birdies, eight of which came on the front nine. The final tournament of the regular season determines the top 70 who advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Theegala, at 43rd, is, however, a lock-in for the playoffs. The only other Indian origin player in the field this week is Aaron Rai, the PGA Champion. He shot a 1-under 69 after starting on the back nine. He, however, did have four birdies on the scorable front stretch of the Sedgefield Country Club. He dropped a bogey and a double bogey on his second nine, the front side of the layout.

Theegala started with a flurry of birdies, six in a row before dropping a shot, only to pick up birdies on eighth and the ninth for a 7-under 28. On the back, he parred eight times in a row from the 10th to the 17th and closed with a birdie for a 34 and a total of 62.

Contenders Battle for Lead

Ben James made eagle on both of Sedgefield Country Club's two par 5s on Thursday, and only a soft finish with a pair of bogeys kept him from sharing the lead with Hossler. He was tied second with Theegala. James, the No. 1 player in the 2026 PGA TOUR University ranking that came with a TOUR card, has to win to reach the top 70. He was tied for the lead until a bogey-birdie-bogey finish saw him card a 62, both bogeys coming after he missed 6-foot par putts.

Hossler is at No. 122 in the FedExCup and also has to win to reach the first playoff event next week, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He ran off four straight birdies early in his front nine at Sedgefield and played the final holes in 4 under, with a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.

'A Wild Round'

"Pretty wild," said Theegala, who didn't make a par on the front nine. He added, "I've never had a round like that. I think historically I've always struggled to start rounds really well, so that was the first time I ever started a round with six (birdies) in a row. That was an incredible start. It didn't feel like a fluke or anything, either. "Got to the back nine and just stopped hitting fairways," he said. "And really that cost me a lot of opportunities. Yeah, it was an interesting round."

The Fight for the FedExCup Playoffs

Eric Cole shot 63 and was in fourth, and the six players at 64 included five who are outside of the top 70 in the FedExCup. The exception is Matti Schmid, who at No. 67 is far from safe.

Brooks Koepka, who returned to the PGA TOUR this year after four years as a LIV Golf member, needed a high finish to reach the postseason and had to settle for a 67, which was closer to the cut line than the lead on a course that yielded 36 rounds of 66 or lower. (ANI)