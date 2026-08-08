India's left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury. Captain Shubman Gill and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are also grappling with injuries, adding to India's extensive injury list.

India's left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury, a BCCI source told ANI on Saturday. Sudharsan has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru and has also participated in batting and fielding drills. However, the batter was unlikely to regain full fitness in time for the opening Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury. The batter reportedly trained at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where he also took part in batting and fielding drills. However, he was unlikely to recover in time for the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15," a BCCI source told ANI.

Sudharsan also did not take the flight when the Indian team departed for Sri Lanka, and thus missed the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo, which began on Friday (August 8).

Injury Crisis Deepens for Team India

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill also sustained an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session ahead of the first Sri Lanka Test. The injury comes as a serious blow and Gill is being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team. As a precautionary measure, he is missing Day 1 of the warm-up match against SLC XI taking place on Friday. KL Rahul is leading the team in his absence.

BCCI posted on X, "Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence."

India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

Multiple Players on Injury List

India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

World Test Championship Context

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. (ANI)