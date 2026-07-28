During their pre-season tour in Portugal, the Fulham squad was left astonished by their nutritionist, Rachel Cachin, who revealed a magnificent singing voice. The surprise performance during a team bonding night went viral, boosting morale and strengthening camaraderie ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Fulham squad was visibly left astonished upon discovering nutritionist Rachel Cachin’s hidden talent during the team’s pre-season tour in Portugal, where they will continue their preparations with upcoming friendly fixtures as they gear up for the new Premier League campaign.

Fulham players assembled in the Algarve in Portugal for a friendly match against Saudi Pro club Al-Ahli at Albufeira Municipal Stadium, as part of their intensive training camp designed to build squad fitness and tactical sharpness ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. This is one of two friendly matches, alongside a match against VfB Stuttgart at Craven Cottage Stadium in London on August 15.

Fulham, which finished 11th in the previous Premier League season, will play under the guidance of new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over the managerial reins following Marco Silva's departure, aiming to steer the club toward a top-half finish and a successful new era.

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Fulham Squad Stunned by Nutritionist's Singing Talent

Amid the pre-season training session in Algarve, Portugal, the Fulham squad assembled at the team hotel's dining area for a fun team bonding night, completely unaware that the team’s nutritionist, Rachel Cachin, possessed a magnificent singing voice rather than being just restricted to managing their daily meal plans and nutritional intake.

In a video posted by Fulham FC on its Instagram handle, Rachel Cachin stepped up to an impromptu microphone setup, leaving the entire squad wondering what was about to unfold. As soon as she sang a few lines of a song with her powerful and melodic voice, the players were wild and berserk, jumping up from their seats to cheer and applaud.

The squad allowed Rachel Cachin to complete the song before drawing a massive applause in the room, as the heartwarming clip quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Before Fulham begins its gruelling football season, starting with the Premier League opener, the squad is clearly making the most of its downtime to build strong camaraderie and high spirits across both the coaching staff and the players.

Though the friendly matches will help sharpen their match fitness and tactics, moments like these have strengthened team spirit, bringing players and staff closer together ahead of the new Premier League season.

Who is Rachel Cachin?

Rachel Cachin has recently joined Fulham Football Club, or Fulham FC, as a first-team nutritionist, closely working with the players and coaching staff during their pre-season preparations. Before joining Fulham, Rachel spent a year at Derby County Football Club as a Club Nutritionist.

Rachel has built her professional background through hands-on experience in sports nutrition, including roles with Oxford Brookes University's sports teams, Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club, and Birmingham City FC before joining Derby County FC and Fulham.

She also worked as a dietetic assistant for a year in an NHS hospital, supporting patients in trauma and cardiovascular wards with their nutritional needs during recovery. Rachel obtained a degree in Biology and Marine from the University of Southampton, before pursuing a Master of Science (MSc) in Applied Sport and Exercise Nutrition.

According to her LinkedIn Profile, Rachel Cachin has a total of experience working across multiple sports environments, having developed her career from university sports placements and internships into professional club roles within football and rugby.

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