Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated javelin thrower Ashish Yadav on winning the silver medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships. Ashish won with a throw of 74.09 metres. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also praised the athlete.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated Indian javelin thrower Ashish Yadav on winning the silver medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships, saying the achievement was particularly special for him as a fellow javelin thrower. Chopra, in a post on X, and praised Ashish for his performance at the global junior championships.

"Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds, this is just the start!" Chopra wrote.

Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds, this is just the start! 🚀 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pEWEEaB5FZ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2026

Ashish Yadav's Silver Medal Performance

Ashish produced his best effort of 74.09 metres in the third round to finish second in the competition. South Africa's Heymans won the gold medal with a throw of 80.50 metres, while Dominica's James secured the bronze with 73.89 metres.

CM Dhami Congratulates Javelin Thrower

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Indian javelin thrower Ashish Yadav for winning the silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships with a throw of 74.09 metres.

Congratulating Ashish on his achievement, Dhami, in a post on X said, "Ashish Yadav clinched the silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championship with a splendid throw of 74.09 meters. This outstanding performance is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication. Heartiest congratulations to Ashish Yadav on this remarkable achievement, and best wishes for a bright future ahead!"

India at the U20 Championships

India's T. Dharanidharan also competed in the event and finished sixth with a best throw of 72.35 metres.

The achievement comes in a competition that has previously seen India's Neeraj Chopra win the U20 javelin gold in 2016 with a world-record throw of 86.48 metres. (ANI)