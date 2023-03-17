Europa League 2022-23 Q/F draw: It's Man United vs Sevilla, Juventus to face Sporting Lisbon

UEFA Europa League 2022-23: The draw for the quarterfinals and semis has been done, as Manchester United has been pitted against Sevilla, while Juventus will be going up against Sporting Lisbon.

The knockout phase of the European football season is entering a crucial juncture. The draw for the quarterfinals and semis of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League (UEL) was done at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, while a couple of top draws are in focus, with English giants Manchester United being drawn against Spanish giants Sevilla, while Italian giants Juventus has been pitted versus Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

As for the semis, the winner of Juventus versus Lisbon would be playing the winner of United against Sevilla. In the meantime, in the other quarterfinal draws, German giants Bayer Leverkusen is up against Belgian giants Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. In contrast, Dutch giants Feyenoord takes on reigning UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) champion AS Roma as the winner of the two ties clashes in the other semis.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2022-23 Q/F draw - It's Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Manchester City to face Bayern Munich

The dates for the quarterfinals have been set for April 13 (first leg) and April 20 (second leg), while the semis will take place on May 11 (first leg) and May 18 (second leg), whereas the final is set for May 31 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.