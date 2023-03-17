Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League 2022-23 Q/F draw: It's Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Manchester City to face Bayern Munich

    UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The draw for the quarterfinals and semis have been made, with Real Madrid up against Chelsea, while Manchester City will be taking on Bayern Munich.

    football UEFA Champions League, UCL 2022-23 draw: It is Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Manchester City to face Bayern Munich-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals and semis was made on Friday at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. There have been two mega draws, as defending champion Real Madrid will face off against English giants Chelsea. On the other hand, English champion Manchester City has been drawn against German champion Bayern Munich.

    Spanish champion Real Madrid is the defending champion, having won the title in record 13 instances. As for its journey in the UCL this season, it finished atop its group table (Group F), winning four and drawing and losing a piece, having outlasted RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the group.

    In the pre-quarters, Los Blancos were up against English giants Liverpool. Although the latter is not having the best season, it finished second in its group table (Group A), winning five and losing just one, and was a dark horse heading into the Round of 16. However, Madrid was too good for it, winning 6-2 in the aggregate, hammering The Reds 5-2 in the opening leg at Anfield before winning 1-0 at Santiago Bernabéu.

    ALSO READ: Europa League: Arteta slams Ten Hag's injury dig after Sporting Lisbon boots Arsenal out

    Meanwhile, Italian giants Inter Milan has been pitted against Portuguese giants Benfica, whereas Italian champion AC Milan will play fellow Italian giants Napoli. As for the semis draw, Milan or Napoli will play Inter or Benfica, while Madrid or Chelsea will go up against City or Bayern.

    The quarterfinals will be played between April 11-12 (first leg) and April 18-19 (second leg), while the semis take place between May 9-10 (first leg) and May 16-17 (second leg), with the final scheduled at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, while the winner of the second semis will act as the home side.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
