    UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade

    Manchester City fans joyfully welcomed their team back from Istanbul and celebrated their remarkable Treble achievement with an open-top bus parade.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Manchester City fans warmly received their team at Manchester Airport upon their return from Istanbul, where the European final took place. A multitude of fans gathered to commemorate their team's remarkable Treble achievement, taking part in an open-top bus parade across the city.

    The atmosphere was electrifying with the display of blue flares and fans tossing inflatable bananas amidst heavy rainfall. Some players even braved the weather by going shirtless.

    Pep Guardiola, the manager, was spotted enjoying a cigar while fans scaled lamp-posts in excitement. The parade experienced a delay due to lightning storms. City emerged victorious in the Champions League final, defeating Inter Milan 1-0. This triumph follows their successful campaign in clinching both the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    Manchester City became the second English men's team to win the Treble, following in the footsteps of rivals Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

    Guardiola said his side's Champions League success following Rodri's 68-minute goal was "written in the stars".

    A drenched Guardiola was later seen pumping his fists to the crowd as the players showed off all three trophies.

    Also Read: Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer

    Defender Ruben Dias and striker Erling Haaland were among several players who went shirtless after they were drenched in the rain. Haaland,  led the dancing players onto a, as midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender John Stones followed.

    Guardiola hailed the fans for coming out in the storms.

    He said: "We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester.

    "We don't want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect. The fans are used to the rain."

    Also read: Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

    Captain Ilkay Gundogan said it was "incredible" that they had "three trophies".

    England midfielder Jack Grealish said: "For the past 24 hours, I have had the best day and night.

    "To be fair, I don't think I have slept."

    The delays did not dampen the spirits of the fans, it didn’t hinder Manchester City’s celebrations. The parade travelled through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street. 

    Here are some of the best scenes from the parade:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
