India's Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral

It has been reported that Virat Kohli unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia after the latter's controversial remark in India's Got Latent show.

Team India star batter has reportedly unfollowed social media influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps on Instagram amid the ongoing controversy of ‘India got latent’ show

Ranveer Allahbadia has been involved in a big controversy following his obscene remarks on YouTube show India got latent. Several cases were filed against him and other influencers involved in the show, including Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchalani, and Apurva Makhija. Maharashtra Cyber Cell also sent summons for them to appear before the authorities for questions with regards to the matter.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia has reportedly several of his followers across all social media platforms despite posting his apology video on his Instagram. It has been reported that Virat Kohli too unfollowed Beer Biceps on Instagram.

Earlier, Kohli used to follow Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram due to his interest in fitness, entrepreneurship and motivational content. However, after he was involved in a big social media controversy, Team India star batter decided to unfollow him on a photo-sharing app for good. This fuelled speculations that Virat Kohli wanted to distance himself from the situation.

A screenshot went viral on social media where a picture showed that Virat Kohli earlier used to follow Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram and now, he has unfollowed him.

Ranveer Allahbadia and other judges of the India’s Got Latent latest show faced severe backlash and criticism from netizens, who condemned their remarks on parents as insensitive and inappropriate. Many social media users demanded strict action against influencers for their controversial remarks. It has been reported that Ranveer Allahbadia had lost over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘BeerBiceps’ after the controversy erupted, with many unsubscribing his channel as a protest for his remarks.

A day after the video went viral, where Ranveer Allahbadia made ‘will your parents have s**’ remarks, the Mumbai police reached his residence in Mumbai for further investigation into the matter. Moreover, a parliamentary panel is planning to summon Ranveer to address the issue. Another committee led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to make amends in the law in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ranveer Allahbadia once expressed his desire to do podcast with Virat Kohli

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia had once expressed his desire to do a podcast with Virat Kohli. In an old ANI podcast with Smita Pradesh, the 31-year-old stated that he has been tracking Virat Kohli’s journey since the U19 World Cup. He also spoke about the impact the batting legend had on him, adding that he was running the podcast just to get Kohli on the show.

“I’ve really tracked Virat Kohli’s journey since I was a 12-13 year old when he played in the under-19 team. I remember seeing him win the under-19 World Cup and going to my mom and telling her that there’s something about this guy I don’t know what it is. He’s going to make it big.” Allahbadia said.

“I’ve seen like almost every innings of his, especially from his early career. That person has had a big impact on my own life and I literally am doing my podcast to be able to be in the same room as him.

“But I’m genuinely running the show at this point to get you Virat Kohli on my show.” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was part of the recently concluded ODI series against England, where he scored 52 off 55 balls in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Kohli and his Indian teammates will be travelling to Dubai on February 15 for the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma–led side will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

