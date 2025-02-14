Casey’s General Stores Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s to post earnings per share of $2.06 on revenue of $3.76 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of convenience chain Casey’s General Stores were up over 1.6% on Thursday after the company received an upgrade from Gordon Haskett ahead of its third-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded Casey's to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a price target of $500, up from $410, Fly.com reported. The decision was based on both updated near-term data observations that showed an upside for the quarter and a macro view of the business, said the report.

Gordon Haskett raised its Q3 earnings per share forecast to $2.10 from $1.79 and its FY25 and FY26 EPS forecasts to $14.30 and $16.20, respectively, added the report.

Last month, BMO Capital resumed coverage of Casey's General Stores with a 'Market Perform' rating with a price target of $450, up from $400, Fly.com reported.  According to the firm, Casey's had executed exceptionally well on several fronts in recent years, driving same-store sales outperformance relative to convenience-store peers, added the report. 

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘bullish’ one. Message volumes were in the ‘low’ territory.

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 7.07.35 AM.png CASY sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 13 as of 8:40 pm ET

In Q2, Casey’s reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.85, up 14% from the same period a year ago and above the Wall Street estimates of $4.29. The company’s revenue stood at $3.95 billion, missing estimates of $4.03 billion. Inside same-store sales increased 4% compared to the same period last year, with an inside margin of 42.2%.

Last quarter, it also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

"Casey's delivered a strong second quarter highlighted by robust inside gross profit growth,” Darren Rebelez, chair, president, and CEO, said at the time of the last earnings, adding the company’s same-store sales were driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, with hot sandwiches and cold dispensed beverage performing exceptionally well.

Casey’s stock is up 11.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

